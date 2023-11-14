Ms Braverman was heavily criticised for her comments relating to the Met Police’s strategy regarding protests, claiming the force is biased.

She also came under fire for her rhetoric on immigration, claiming that multiculturalism has “failed” and suggested that being persecuted for being a woman or gay wasn’t good enough reason for seeking asylum.

The Tory MP also received a backlash for proposing banning rough sleepers from seeking shelter in tents, claiming it was a “lifestyle choice”.

Read more: Sunak bins rough sleeping crackdown as he welcomes 'united' Cabinet

Following her being sacked, Downing Street said Ms Braverman’s plans for a crackdown on the use of tents had been shelved.

In an angry letter of defiance, Ms Braverman accused the Prime Minister of “betrayal” over a promise to stop small boat crossings.

She also accused him of “magical thinking” over what the UK Government’s next move will be if the Supreme Court rejects its appeal tomorrow over a ruling the Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful.

In a clear attack on Mr Sunak’s leadership, Ms Braverman accused him of having “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies, and said his “distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so”.

She said Mr Sunak had not lived up to his promise to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings by failing to override human rights concerns about the Rwanda plan.

Ms Braverman, one of the leading figures on the right of the Tory party, urged Mr Sunak to “change course urgently”, telling him he has led the Conservatives to “record election defeats” and that his “resets have failed and we are running out of time”.

Read more: Will Sunak's cabinet reshuffle change general election outcome?

Mr Sunak became Tory leader in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s disastrous and short-lived tenure without facing a vote of party members.

Ms Braverman indicated she did a deal with him to secure her “pivotal” support – which she claimed he reneged on.

My letter to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/7OBzaZnxr2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 14, 2023

She pointed out he was “rejected by a majority of party members” in the contest with Ms Truss and had “no personal mandate to be Prime Minister”.

But she agreed to support him because of “firm assurances” on cutting legal migration, inserting measures to override the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Human Rights Act on legislation to stop the boats, key pieces of Brexit legislation and the promise of “unequivocal” guidance to schools on protecting biological sex and safeguarding single-sex spaces.

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies,” she said, adding: “I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.”

Ms Braverman said that if Mr Sunak did not agree to leave the ECHR he had to be prepared to “block off” the risk of human rights challenges to measures to curb migrant crossings.

Read more: Suella Braverman: A timeline of controversies

“Your rejection of this path was not merely a betrayal of our agreement, but a betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop the boats,” she said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the Rwanda migration plan, Ms Braverman accused Mr Sunak of “magical thinking – believing that you can will your way through this without upsetting polite opinion” and of failing to prepare a plan B should the justices rule against the Government.

But even if the Government succeeds and the Rwanda plan is backed, Ms Braverman said the “compromises” made by Mr Sunak over the small boats measures will mean a “struggle to deliver” it in the way the public expects.

Mr Sunak sacked Mrs Braverman over the phone on Monday morning, clearing the way for a reshuffle which saw former prime minister David Cameron brought back into government as Foreign Secretary.

Mrs Braverman said being fired was “disappointing” but “for the best” as she aimed a series of blows at Mr Sunak.

The nail in her ministerial coffin may have been an unauthorised article for The Times in which she accused police of “double standards” because of the way pro-Palestinian “mobs” have been handled.

She said she pushed Mr Sunak to legislate to “ban the hate marches”, saying “Britain is at a turning point in our history and faces a threat of radicalisation and extremism in a way not seen for 20 years”.

But she told him: “I regret to say that your response has been uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs.”