A Scottish drink that helps to prevent hangovers has secured national listings in Asda and Costco ahead of the festive party season.
Developed by Glasgow-based biochemists Dhruv Trivedi and Vandana Vijay, functional health drink Bounce Back has been designed to help revellers wake up feeling replenished after a nigh out. Taken before going to bed, it is billed as a combination of 17 vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and amino acids that are depleted when the body processes alcohol.
READ MORE: Ten Scottish alcohol-free drinks to discover during Sober October
“Our national listings mark another momentous milestone in Bounce Back’s success, as we help more people across the country to take back tomorrow and say goodbye to that post-social fatigue," Mr Trivedi said.
“The timing of our roll-out across supermarket shelves comes at a perfect time for customers too, as we enter the party season and our social lives begin to ramp up with Christmas parties and festive celebrations."
Despite last month’s Sober October movement, Google Trends data shows that the number of Brits searching for "how to cure a hangover" actually surged by 82% in a month. The similar search term "hangover cure" is also on the up, and last year’s data shows these searches rise consistently each week from mid-November through to Christmas, when they reach the highest peak of the year.
“This busy social life, teamed with the darker, colder mornings, can make it hard to get out of bed even on our best day, which is why we’ve used our background in biochemistry to develop a drink – backed by science – that helps those with busy lifestyles and active social lives to wake up feeling ready to take on the day,” Mr Trivedi added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel