Kenneth Gibson, the SNP MSP who convenes the committee, said UK Government ministers and officials had declined to meet with them.

The visit was to take place on St Andrew's Day, as part of the Interparliamentary Finance Committee Forum, which sees MSPs work with members of the Welsh Senedd.

Mr Gibson said it was clear that the devolved parliaments were "simply not on Westminster's radar".

READ MORE: Braverman uses stinging letter to tell Sunak he's 'failed to deliver'

He said: “Since March, clerks at both Holyrood and the Welsh Senedd have worked hard to secure meetings with Treasury Ministers, MPs or officials to discuss areas of common interest

“With few financial levers devolved to Holyrood, Westminster still controls 60% of our funding. Engagement is therefore critical.

“It is therefore deeply disappointing that no such engagement will be forthcoming, even if FPAC travels to Westminster."

He also said the Committee had tried to get the last four chancellors of the exchequer — Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt — to come to Holyrood to speak to the Committee, but had been rebuffed on every occasion.

“It seems that the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd are simply not on Westminster’s radar,” Mr Gibson added.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.

READ MORE: Ferguson Marine fails in bid for millions in future ScotGov support

The row comes after David Cameron told MPs he offered to attend the Scottish parliament annually for scrutiny while prime minister.

In written evidence to Westminster's Scotland Affairs Committee — submitted weeks before his shock return to government — the former prime minister said the offer was never taken up.