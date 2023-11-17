If you plan to travel to Glasgow by car this weekend, this is what you need to know about which roads will be shut and when.

The north, east, south and west sides of George Square will be closed to traffic from 6am to 11.59pm on Sunday, November 19, along with the following routes: Anchor Lane, Cochrane Street, Dundas Lane, Dundas Street, George Street (between Shuttle Street and George Square), Hanover Street, John Street, Martha Street, Nelson Mandela Place, North Frederick Street, North Hanover Street, South Frederick Street, West George Street, Ingram Street, Queen Street and St Vincent Place.

No vehicles will be permitted to wait or load from 4pm on Saturday, November 18 until 11.59pm on Sunday, November 19 in Anchor Lane, Cochrane Street, Dundas Lane, Dundas Street, George Square, George Street, Hanover Street, Ingram Street, Montrose Street, Nelson Mandela Place, North Frederick Street, North Hanover Street, Queen Street, St Vincent Place, South Frederick Street and West George Street.

Bus lanes in North Hanover Street (northbound, between George Square and Cathedral Street), Nelson Mandela Place (between West Nile Street and West George Street) and Ingram Street (eastbound, between Queen Street and South Hanover Street) will be closed from 6.00am-11.59pm on Sunday, November 19.

The gates open at 4.30pm before a slew of entertainment and the Christmas lights being switched on at 7pm.