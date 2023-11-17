Why is it always red wine with you? That was a message I received last week, so I’ve dedicated most of this week to whites, just for you, Mr Anonymously Unhappy. I guess I am a bit of a red wine tart, but I do love a good white when the right one comes along. Oaky is my preference but through the summer I tasted several rather lovely New Zealand Rieslings and more than the odd Chenin blanc, but give me something French and I’m a happy bunny.
The New World whites are fun and easy on the palate, but when it comes to whites, it takes something special to prise me away from the Old World aisles and the best example of my faith came in the form of a bargain from the Pays d’Oc. It was a Marsanne Viognier blend and you could easily close your eyes and believe this sub-£10 cracker was a post-£20 wine.
READ MORE: Glasgow restaurant and bar The Ubiquitous Chip reveals festive menus
Actually that one (recommended below) was still in my memory three wines later, and one of those was a wonderful Chassange Montrachet at a whopping £45!
Deux Grives Marsanne Viognier, France
I could describe this as a cheap man’s Chablis, but that would take someone away from what is a cracking blend in its own right. A lively nose with plenty of young fruits on the palate and a crisp clean finish. A real corker for the price.
houseoftownend.co.uk £9.99
Shieferkopf Riesling Trocken, France
The nose is like a florist’s shop on a cool day and it leads nicely into a very refreshing mineral palate with hints of citrus. Gorgeous.
vinowines.co.uk £15.60
www.richardsonsofwhitehaven.co.uk
@gerardfinewine
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here