Fin & Grape, Edinburgh
Renowned Edinburgh fish restaurant, Fin & Grape, is celebrating its third birthday with an exciting series of events and the launch of a new wine bar and small plates menu. Located at Holy Corner in Bruntsfield, Fin & Grape opened in 2020 and this month, guests can sample some of its most popular dishes including the signature salt cod mousse. The new menu offers a selection of dishes perfect for sharing with prices starting at £5 for both small plates and house wines.
IG: @finandgrape
111 by Modou, Glasgow
Weekends are receiving a makeover here. Daring diners can choose a five-course Total Trust tasting menu for just £25 per person at Chef Modou Diagne’s well-known west end eatery starting from this weekend. The Total Trust menu is unique – you trust the kitchen to bring you good food, no options, no prior warning, just five portions of food from starter right through to dessert. Possibly the most valuable and affordable tasting menu in Scotland.
IG: @111bymodou
The Adamson, St Andrews
St Andrews’ most popular cocktail bar and grill has launched a winter partnership with Whispering Angel. Menus are inspired by classic brasserie cooking with a contemporary twist and strong seasonal influence. Delicious dishes are complemented by a well-balanced drinks selection, including a collection of rose wines from The Château d’Esclans range. The restaurant also offers a rather reasonable Chateaubriand for two for £50 every Thursday during the winter season.
IG: @theadamsonstandrews
Follow: IG@iamphilmachugh
