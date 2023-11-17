IG: @finandgrape

111 by Modou, Glasgow

Weekends are receiving a makeover here. Daring diners can choose a five-course Total Trust tasting menu for just £25 per person at Chef Modou Diagne’s well-known west end eatery starting from this weekend. The Total Trust menu is unique – you trust the kitchen to bring you good food, no options, no prior warning, just five portions of food from starter right through to dessert. Possibly the most valuable and affordable tasting menu in Scotland.

The Adamson, St Andrews

St Andrews’ most popular cocktail bar and grill has launched a winter partnership with Whispering Angel. Menus are inspired by classic brasserie cooking with a contemporary twist and strong seasonal influence. Delicious dishes are complemented by a well-balanced drinks selection, including a collection of rose wines from The Château d’Esclans range. The restaurant also offers a rather reasonable Chateaubriand for two for £50 every Thursday during the winter season.

