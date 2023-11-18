A man was left over £1,000 out of pocket after a furniture company abruptly shuttered its doors - then was told to "f*** off" when he asked about his order.
Stephen Wales and his wife, of East Kilbride, purchased a sofa and a bed from Furniture T Go in Uddingston on October 22 for £1,444.
The furniture was due to be delivered on Wednesday, November 15, but the couple wanted to reschedule.
However, when they phoned Furniture T Go there was no answer and the shop itself was shuttered.
Read More: Scots energy giant ramps up electricity investment
Mr Wales then sent an email to the address on their Facebook page, only to receive a foul-mouthed riposte.
An email response said: "We will deliver this order where it suits us.
"We also have a bigger company and are opening in braehead Renfrew (sic) called Designer Homes and so f*** off dick.
"Regards, Stewart Fleming and Scott Craig."
A post script added: "Bust now with f*** all you can do about you can about it (sic) take us to court."
Mr Wales' invoice was for Furniture T Go and his credit card bill was charged to Rannoch Furniture Group, which has not filed its accounts due on October 31 of this year.
Its sole director is a Steven Craig, and Furniture T Go is located on Rannoch Road in Uddingston.
Furniture T Go Ltd last filed accounts up to June 30, 2022, with its accounts for the following year not due until March of 2024.
Read More: Ferry fiasco firm admits 'significant doubt' over future after ScotGov funding issues
In its latest set of financial statements the company had £238,388 worth of assets, of which £162,810 were stocks, £42,615 money it was owed and £32,963 was cash at hand.
It owed £237,654 to creditors falling due within the next year and a further £29,167 due after more than one year.
Of the money due within the following 12 months, £10,000 was in the form of bank loans, £5,490 in hire purchase contracts, £59,244 was taxation and social security, £138,144 was owed to suppliers and a further £24,766 to other creditors.
The £29,167 due after more than 12 months was in the form of loans from the bank.
Scott Craig was appointed as the sole director and secretary of the company on July 7 of this year, replacing Tracey Ann McNeill who had incorporated New Edinburgh Ltd, the day before.
New Edinburgh Ltd is listed as "agents involved in the sale of furniture, household goods, hardware and ironmongery".
Mr Wales has notified Trading Standards, and has been sent a receipt by Santander to execute a chargeback on his credit card.
He said: "This situation stresses the importance of paying for things on a credit card even if you plan to pay it off immediately."
Furniture T Go's listed phone number was not in service when The Herald attempted to contact the company.
An email to the address listed on the firm's Facebook page received the response: "To you, no comment.
"What can you do about it we are closing Anthony the person in question is as you probably know is pain in the arse (sic)."
Mr Wales' first name is Stephen. He then received another email from the address linked to the company.
It read: "Hi arse I see you got intouch (sic) with Gaby McKay from the herald she is also an arse try someone else."
The author of this piece is male.
After The Herald contacted Furniture T Go, Mr Wales said he received a phone call from someone purporting to be Scott Craig who blamed employees laid off when the business went under for hacking the account.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel