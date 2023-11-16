READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned

Property agent Graham + Sibbald said the business had been "passionately operated".

It added: “The Marina is a well-established and popular business, with a strong trading history, run under the direct supervision of the owners, one of whom is a chef to trade. The vendors repositioned The Marina from a full-service restaurant to becoming a takeaway with restaurant area in 2018. Since then, the business has flourished and become a staple for locals.”

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to operate a well-known, established and beloved takeaway business overlooking Arbroath Marina.”

Graham + Sibbald described the fish and chip shop and restaurant as “immaculately presented”.

It said: “The business occupies a prominent harbour-side position overlooking the marina. The wonderful restaurant area is located at upper level and has a fantastic panoramic balcony seating area, with the pristine takeaway/ fish and chip shop located at ground level.”