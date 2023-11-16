A fish and chip shop operated by a husband and wife team for six years has been put on the market, with offers around £60,000 sought for the leasehold interest.
The Marina in Arbroath, which has a 52-cover restaurant, has a harbour-side position and features a “panoramic” balcony seating area.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexiters' appetite for destruction as German overture spurned
Property agent Graham + Sibbald said the business had been "passionately operated".
It added: “The Marina is a well-established and popular business, with a strong trading history, run under the direct supervision of the owners, one of whom is a chef to trade. The vendors repositioned The Marina from a full-service restaurant to becoming a takeaway with restaurant area in 2018. Since then, the business has flourished and become a staple for locals.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to operate a well-known, established and beloved takeaway business overlooking Arbroath Marina.”
Graham + Sibbald described the fish and chip shop and restaurant as “immaculately presented”.
READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe
It said: “The business occupies a prominent harbour-side position overlooking the marina. The wonderful restaurant area is located at upper level and has a fantastic panoramic balcony seating area, with the pristine takeaway/ fish and chip shop located at ground level.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here