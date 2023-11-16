Payouts relating to the Rangers malicious prosecution scandal could end up costing the taxpayer more than £60 million, according to a report by auditors.
The Crown Office has allocated £60.5 million in unplanned costs for cases brought against the Lord Advocate by people connected to the acquisition and administration of the club.
Audit Scotland’s annual section 22 report into the Scottish Government’s accounts detailed the costs, with £51.7 million being paid out in compensation and legal costs as of March 2023.
A further £8.8 million has been set aside for cases which are still to be finalised.
Read more: Apology failure for wrongful arrest of ex-Rangers exec to cost up to £72 million
The Audit Scotland report said: “To date, the (Crown Office) has accounted for £60.5 million of unplanned costs in connection with these claims against the Lord Advocate.
“Some cases have been resolved, with sums paid to the pursuers totalling £51.7 million to March 2023 with a further £8.8 million provided in respect of cases still to be finalised.”
Several people involved in the administration and acquisition of Rangers were wrongly prosecuted, later launching civil claims against Scotland’s prosecution service.
Administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were arrested in 2014, though the Crown Office later dropped charges and admitted their prosecutions were “malicious”.
Read more: Lord Advocate's fraud case against ex-Rangers exec was malicious
The Lord Advocate also admitted Charles Green and Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6 million in compensation, plus legal costs.
The Scottish Government and the Lord Advocate have said an inquiry can take place once the civil cases have concluded.
In November last year, MSPs were told the costs connected to the Rangers malicious prosecution litigation was just under £51 million.
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said: “While the financial cost of this scandal looks set to smash through the £60 million barrier, the reputational cost to Scotland’s prosecution service is incalculable.
“It’s sickening that every penny of this vast sum is being diverted from frontline services including our justice system.
Read more: Lord Advocate looks to axe £60m malicious Rangers fraud case
“A fearless and efficient inquiry, chaired by someone from outwith Scotland, must robustly get to the bottom of this malice and incompetence – and hold those responsible to account.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The settlement of these cases will not be met from the COPFS resource allocation.
“The overall budget is managed across the Scottish Government and, as happens every year, any overall funding changes required to support expenditure are confirmed as part of budget revisions.“
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel