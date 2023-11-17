Plans have been lodged for student flats and family homes on the site of a city scrapyard.
The proposals for Dalton's yard in Leith in Edinburgh, which appeared in the Trainspotting T2 sequel, include 279 student bedrooms, 216 build-to-rent homes and a bike workshop.
A statement by 56three Architects reads: "The site is owned by Stephen G Dalton & Son who have operated a metal scrapyard on their property at Salamander Street for over 30 years.
"During this period much of the surrounding land has been transformed from Industrial to Residential, with recently constructed residential properties now encircling the site.
"The applicant is exploring opportunities to relocate the existing business. The move would be facilitated by gaining planning consent for alternate use and development on the site."
The statement continued: "Our proposal seeks a redevelopment consisting of build-to-rent residential accommodation and purpose-built student accommodation, with street-level commercial units and a bike workshop, to complement the changing dynamic of the area.
"Internal and external amenity areas are proposed at street level, together with corner commercial floorspace for the benefit of the local community."
It also said: "The site currently presents a void within the recently established residential environment and provides an opportunity to stitch the fragmented streetscape back together and give back to the public realm.
"The proposal is well connected to the recently completed tramline, connecting the site to the wider city." It follows earlier consultation.
