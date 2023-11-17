The ticket was purchased in Edinburgh, The National Lottery said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were 5 and 9.

The ticket-holder has until May 1, 2024 to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Edinburgh for the draw on November 3, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery is still on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.

The winning ticket was purchased in North Lanarkshire for the EuroMillions draw on October 31.

The winning code was VCVX 86421 and the ticket-holder has until April 28, 2024 to claim their prize.