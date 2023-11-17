The National Lottery on the hunt for a Scottish EuroMillions winner who is sitting on a ticket worth over £80,000.
The winner matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number to win £84,616.60 in the EuroMillions draw on Friday November 3 and has also still to come forward and claim their prize.
The ticket was purchased in Edinburgh, The National Lottery said.
The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were 5 and 9.
READ MORE: Scotland hunt for ticket holder of £1 million EuroMillions prize
The ticket-holder has until May 1, 2024 to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Edinburgh for the draw on November 3, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.”
Meanwhile, the National Lottery is still on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.
The winning ticket was purchased in North Lanarkshire for the EuroMillions draw on October 31.
The winning code was VCVX 86421 and the ticket-holder has until April 28, 2024 to claim their prize.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here