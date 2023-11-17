A vital west coast road which has been closed after a serious landslide will not reopen for the foreseeable future.
Instead, an emergency diversion route is scheduled to open along the A816 at Ardfern in around mid December, Argyll and Bute council has said.
Six thousand tonnes of debris with rocks as big as buses swept onto the road following extreme rainfall in early October.
Read more: A816 Ardfern: Calls for road to be reopened after landslide
Since, there has been significant disruption for people in the area and those using the route which connects Lochgilphead and Oban.
This has been compounded by the closure of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful, also due to landslides, for which the A816 is often used as an alternative route.
Children in Ardfern have been forced to take boats to their school in Lochgilphead, patients have had to travel more than twice as far to hospital, and businesses have suffered as a result of the closure.
A major effort is under way to clear the A816, which stretches 36.4 miles, with thousands of tonnes of debris reported to have been removed already.
The road was hoped to be reopened by mid to late November.
However, Argyll and Bute council has said teams are having to deal with precarious boulders weighing as much as 220 tonnes, and more material came down in the wet weather in early November.
A spokesperson said: "Due to ongoing movement on the hillside, particularly in wet weather, and the number and size of boulders, we have also been working to progress an emergency diversion option to provide resilience and to open up a route in as short a timescale as possible.
Read more: Landslip A816 closed, but Christmas market is open
"At this stage the emergency diversion route is going to be the most certain, and therefore fastest, way of getting a route along the A816 reopened.
"Subject to finalising a licence to occupy land we expect to have the emergency road in place mid-December, before the landslip affected part of the A816 is open. We are progressing planning for the road construction so we can deliver the road as quickly as possible once the land access agreements are in place."
In the long term, the council said it is "very likely" it will divert the road to the new emergency route permanently.
The authority says it is working hard to provide the emergency route, which is more naturally protected from weather effects, as soon as "reasonably practical".
Arrangements have been made for pupils to get to and from school, including boats between Ardfern and Crinan. These can be booked free of charge by the public directly with Venture West.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel