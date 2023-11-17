This new series follows the final years of Diana, the Princess of Wales as well as the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Andrews University.

See the places in Scotland used as filming locations in series 6 of The Crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton met at St Andrews University in Scotland (PA) (Image: PA)

Here are some of the locations in Scotland used in series six of the hit Netflix drama The Crown.

The University of St Andrews (Fife)

The University of St Andrew has famously been used as a filming location in the new series for key scenes detailing how Prince William and Kate Middleton met.

The pair attended this prestigious university back in 2001, with Kate rumoured to have caught the prince's eye at a student fashion show.

Behind-the-scenes photographs of the actors holding hands on campus previously went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

Ardverikie Estate (Scottish Highlands)

Ardverikie Estate has been used as a stand-in for Balmoral Castle for numerous seasons of the show now.

The estate was built in the 19th Century and currently extends over 38,000 acres, according to House Beautiful.

Ardverikie Estate has been used as a stand-in for Balmoral Caste on The Crown (Getty) (Image: Getty)

The Scottish locations used in previous seasons of The Crown

Other Scottish locations like Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire have been used as filming locations in previous seasons of The Crown.

In the first series, the northeast castle was used as a stand-in for Castle Mey in the Highlands - the home of the late Queen Mother.

In series four, Keiss Harbour and Ackergill Tower, which are situated on the NC500 route, were used to depict Classiebawn Castle and Mullaghmore in Ireland.