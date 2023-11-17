Time is running out to see Edinburgh Zoo's beloved giant pandas before they leave Scotland.
Yang Guang and Tian Tian will soon be making their return journey to China after 12 years as the only examples of their vulnerable species in Britain.
David Field, chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said: “With more than a million species at risk of extinction and our natural world in crisis, Yang Guang and Tian Tian have had an incredible impact by inspiring millions of people to care about nature.
"That added interest in the panda’s departure this year has allowed us to connect many more people with the conservation causes that RZSS is actively involved with, and with nature more generally."
Scientific research from the zoo's veterinary and keeper teams alongside experts at the University of Edinburgh has made a "significant contribution" to humans' understanding of giant panda fertility, husbandry, and veterinary care, Mr Field said.
He said: “It is encouraging that in recent years the outlook for giant pandas in the wild has improved, which gives real hope for the future.”
Why are the Giant Pandas leaving Edinburgh Zoo? When did they arrive?
The Giant Pandas arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in December 2011 as part of a 10 year agreement between RZSS and the China Wildlife Conservation Association.
This was later extended by another two years following the Covid pandemic. It was hoped the pair would breed and bring rare giant panda cubs into the world.
However, the zoo said both natural and artificial insemination breeding attempts have not been successful.
When are the Giant Pandas leaving Edinburgh Zoo and when is the last chance to see them?
The Giant Pandas are scheduled to leave Edinburgh Zoo in early December.
However, from Thursday November 30, the zoo will be restricting access to the pandas' enclosures as they prepare for their long journey.
After that date, Yang Guang and Tian Tian will be out of sight to visitors.
Anyone wishing to see the Giant Pandas before they leave has been told they have just two weeks to have the opportunity to do so.
Tickets can be booked online in advance on the Edinburgh Zoo website.
