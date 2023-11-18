Fiona Wright established Wrights of Campsie in February 2020 and sold four homes before lockdown was announced the following month.

The imposition of lockdown forced Ms Wright to host virtual viewings of properties, but as restrictions eased and she was able to welcome house-hunters in person again, business began to grow.

Wrights was recently chosen by Gartcarron Construction/PNP Developments to sell buildings on five plots in Fintry, three of which are new-builds. The remaining two properties, which formed part of Gartcarron Water Treatment Works, have been renovated into modern eco-friendly homes, complete with air-source heating pumps and electric car charging points.

Ms Wright said: “I decide to start my own estate agency because I had a bad experience selling my own property in the west end of Glasgow.

“It was very transactional, and I decided there was a gap in the market for a company which understood the physical and emotional upheaval of moving and supported people during this process.

“My background in surveying means that I have a wealth of expertise when comes to valuation. There is no one-size-fits- all approach and this is certainly the case with unique homes where there are a range of factors that can affect the value.

“We now employ five members of staff and are optimistic that the sale of this development in Fintry will be the first of many.”