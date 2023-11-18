AN East Dunbartonshire estate agent established as the pandemic took hold has secured the sale of its first development.
The houses are the first new homes to be built in the Stirlingshire village of Fintry in more than 20 years.
Fiona Wright established Wrights of Campsie in February 2020 and sold four homes before lockdown was announced the following month.
READ MORE: Glasgow pubs: What difference will an extra hour make?
The imposition of lockdown forced Ms Wright to host virtual viewings of properties, but as restrictions eased and she was able to welcome house-hunters in person again, business began to grow.
Wrights was recently chosen by Gartcarron Construction/PNP Developments to sell buildings on five plots in Fintry, three of which are new-builds. The remaining two properties, which formed part of Gartcarron Water Treatment Works, have been renovated into modern eco-friendly homes, complete with air-source heating pumps and electric car charging points.
READ MORE: Scotland tourism: 'Concerning' visitor trend hitting trade
Ms Wright said: “I decide to start my own estate agency because I had a bad experience selling my own property in the west end of Glasgow.
“It was very transactional, and I decided there was a gap in the market for a company which understood the physical and emotional upheaval of moving and supported people during this process.
“My background in surveying means that I have a wealth of expertise when comes to valuation. There is no one-size-fits- all approach and this is certainly the case with unique homes where there are a range of factors that can affect the value.
“We now employ five members of staff and are optimistic that the sale of this development in Fintry will be the first of many.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here