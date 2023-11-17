Many people across Scotland look forward to cracking open a cold beer or a tasteful bottle of wine after a long week of graft.
However, the rules around pricing and when you can purchase alcohol are stricter when compared to other parts of the United Kingdom like in England.
If you're thinking of popping down to the shop to purchase alcohol, here is everything you need to know.
What is minimum unit pricing and how does it work in Scotland?
According to the Scottish Government website, minimum unit pricing, which was introduced in 2018, works by adding an extra 50 pence per unit of alcohol onto the price of a beverage.
This means the more alcohol present in the drink, the higher the price.
Minimum unit pricing sets a "floor price" for a unit of alcohol, meaning it cannot be sold for less than this.
Why was minimum unit pricing introduced in Scotland?
The Government adds that this law was brought into effect to "save lives" and "reduce hospital admissions".
According to the Alcohol Health Alliance: "Alcohol harm is closely linked to price," meaning the cheaper the alcohol is, the more that is consumed and the more harm that is caused.
In June 2023, a Public Health Scotland evaluation found that minimum unit pricing has reduced alcohol deaths by 13.4%.
Minimum unit pricing for alcohol comes into force in Scotland today.#MUP #minimumunitpricing pic.twitter.com/7RhZf2gulG— Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 1, 2018
What times can you purchase alcohol in Scotland?
In Scotland, there are also restrictions in place on when alcohol can be purchased in shops.
As it currently stands, those looking to purchase an alcoholic beverage in a store will need to do so between the hours of 10 am and 10 pm.
However, alcohol may still be purchased in pubs, bars and clubs outside of these hours.
This is distinct from England where people can buy alcohol in supermarkets 24 hours a day.
