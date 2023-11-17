It is part of a protest against the pollution produced by these vehicles and the impact on climate change and clean air in cities.

Read more: Tyre Extinguishers are right that direct action is the best solution

Taking to social media, the group said: "Edinburgh, Scotland: 32 SUVs hit last night in posh New Town...again!

"Yet another action in the New Town area of Scotland's capital city, specifically targeting Land Rovers and Range Rovers. Why do you own a tank in the middle of the city?!"

The Tyre Extinguishers is a global movement of 'concerned citizens' taking 'direct action' in cities all over the world with the aim of making it impossible to own an SUV in urban areas.

Starting in March 2022, the leaderless group struck a number of UK cities including Edinburgh, London, Brighton, and Sheffield.

They argue SUVs are "unnecessary luxury emissions" vehicles which contribute to the climate crisis, cause air pollution, and make roads more dangerous.

Read more: Edinburgh Castle protesters arrested after Stone of Destiny targeted

The group releases air from the tyres and leaves a leaflet on the windscreen which says: "We have deflated one or more of your tyres.

"You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car."

It then goes on to explain SUVs are a "disaster" for the climate and are the second largest contributor to the increase in global CO2 emissions since 2010, after the power sector.

Since 2022, the Tyre Extinguishers claims to have "disarmed" hundreds of vehicles in areas across Scotland including Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen.

Police Scotland previously said it would investigate reports of tyres being deliberately deflated and described the act as "reckless and potentially dangerous".

Drivers are advised to check their vehicle before they set off if they suspect it could have been tampered with.