Tyre Extinguishers claim to have targeted 32 vehicles in Edinburgh overnight.
The environmental activists say they let down the tyres of a number of SUVs in the New Town area on Thursday, November 16, specifically targeting Land Rovers and Range Rovers.
It is part of a protest against the pollution produced by these vehicles and the impact on climate change and clean air in cities.
Read more: Tyre Extinguishers are right that direct action is the best solution
Taking to social media, the group said: "Edinburgh, Scotland: 32 SUVs hit last night in posh New Town...again!
"Yet another action in the New Town area of Scotland's capital city, specifically targeting Land Rovers and Range Rovers. Why do you own a tank in the middle of the city?!"
The Tyre Extinguishers is a global movement of 'concerned citizens' taking 'direct action' in cities all over the world with the aim of making it impossible to own an SUV in urban areas.
Starting in March 2022, the leaderless group struck a number of UK cities including Edinburgh, London, Brighton, and Sheffield.
They argue SUVs are "unnecessary luxury emissions" vehicles which contribute to the climate crisis, cause air pollution, and make roads more dangerous.
Read more: Edinburgh Castle protesters arrested after Stone of Destiny targeted
The group releases air from the tyres and leaves a leaflet on the windscreen which says: "We have deflated one or more of your tyres.
"You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car."
It then goes on to explain SUVs are a "disaster" for the climate and are the second largest contributor to the increase in global CO2 emissions since 2010, after the power sector.
Since 2022, the Tyre Extinguishers claims to have "disarmed" hundreds of vehicles in areas across Scotland including Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen.
Police Scotland previously said it would investigate reports of tyres being deliberately deflated and described the act as "reckless and potentially dangerous".
Drivers are advised to check their vehicle before they set off if they suspect it could have been tampered with.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here