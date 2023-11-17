Jeremy Hunt looks set to make good his promise to cut inheritance tax in the autumn statement next week.
The Chancellor could have more money to spend than initially thought thanks to rising tax revenues and falling borrowing costs.
He’s under pressure from Conservative MPs to cut taxes ahead of a possible general election.
Officials at the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) present their forecasts to the chancellor today, to give him an idea of how much “headroom” he has to spend on giveaways.
The Resolution Foundation thinktank has predicted that could it could be as much as £13bn.
Controversially, he is considering making extra headroom by increasing benefits by 4.6%, the current rate of inflation, rather than September's rate of 6.7%.
While this would save the government £2bn, it would hit an estimated 9m households and cost single mothers an estimated £218 a year.
At the same time, Mr Hunt could look to save more money by cutting free prescriptions for benefit claimants in England who are deemed fit to work and do not seek employment.
READ MORE: BUSINESS INSIGHT Nationwide: Historic mutual putting profits to good use
Inheritance tax is charged at 40% on a person’s estate above the threshold which currently sits at £325,000.
Married couple can share their allowance, meaning parents can pass on £1 million to their children without any tax being paid.
In 2021/22 estimates suggest that the tax was paid on 37,000 estates at death in 2021/22, which represents less than 5% of all deaths, raising £6.1 billion.
Though if affects only a relatively small proportion of the population, polls suggest it is deeply unpopular.
According to reports, the Chancellor is considering reducing the rate from 40% to either 30% or 20%, with a promise to abolish it altogether in the next Tory manifesto.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies has said abolishing inheritance tax would cost an estimated £7bn a year, half of the benefit of which would be enjoyed by people inheriting estates worth £2.1m or more.
The Financial Times also reported that the Chancellor will hope to make tax breaks for business permanent.
Mr Hunt used the Budget in March to announce a three-year policy of “full expensing” to ensure every single pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can immediately be deducted in full from taxable profit.
READ MORE: 'Deeply unpopular tax' is cause for concern
Asked about scope for tax cuts during a visit to Bolsover on Friday, Rishi Sunak said: “Well the most important thing economically that’s happened this week is that we met the pledge that I made to halve inflation.
“Now of course I know people are still suffering, they have been, so there’s work to do but that’s an important milestone because inflation is like a tax: it makes everyone feel poorer. It puts the prices of things up, eats into your savings, your pension, and that’s why it was so important to halve inflation.
“I’ve delivered on that because I want to ease the burden on the cost of living for families.
“But that allows us now to see what other support we can provide. For example, this winter pensioners will receive hundreds of pounds of extra support alongside their winter fuel payment to help them with energy bills because we know they’re high.
“But look, this Conservative Government has delivered, we are starting to ease the burden on the cost of living.
“There’s work to do and you’ll hear more about that next week in the autumn statement.”
Sir Keir Starmer said he would wait to see what is in the autumn statement before commenting on any plan to slash inheritance tax.
“We’ll have to wait to see what the government says in its autumn statement. What I want to see is a serious plan for growth,” he told broadcasters during a visit to Scotland.
SNP MP David Linden hit out at the plan to "target the poorest in our society by stripping away free prescription and dental treatment."
He said it underlined "the lack of moral empathy this government has."
“In contrast, in Scotland under the SNP, every person is entitled to free prescriptions while those under the age of 26, or those who are pregnant or nursing mothers, are also entitled to free dental treatment.
“That is because in Scotland, we look after those who need it most despite having one hand tied behind our back.
“With the full powers of a normal independent country, we could go even further.
"Independence is the only way to protect Scotland’s most vulnerable going forward – and build a fairer, more prosperous country for all.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel