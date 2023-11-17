Eight youths have been charged in connection with the Bonfire Night disorder seen in Edinburgh on Sunday, November 5.

Two male youths, both aged 15, have been charged in connection with preparing petrol bombs and firing fireworks at police in the Niddrie area, police said. 

Meanwhile, six other male youths, aged between 14 and 16, have been charged in connection with possession of fireworks and associated disorder in the Southhouse/Gracemount areas.

Police said enquiries remain ongoing to establish the identities of other individuals involved. 

Officers continue to appeal to the public to provide any information that can help with ongoing inquiries.

 