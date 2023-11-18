An "iconic" pub at a prime Scottish city centre site has been put on the market.
The pub that was closed by Covid and has a second bar with its own entrance is being marketed on a leasehold basis by Cornerstone Business Agents.
The £1 million-turnover Illicit Still in Aberdeen has a second space that "offers operators a neatly presented compact business as well as a very good function space, which is ideal for private parties".
"The property occupies a very important city centre location, close to the new Marischal development, as well as the St Nicholas and Bon Accord Shopping centres," said Cornerstone.
"This is an excellent city centre trading location ideally positioned for capturing the local market as well as students and shoppers in this busy city centre locale.
"The business and property are offered for sale on a leasehold basis. New FRI (full repairing and insuring), initially five years, rent of £80,000 as well as a deposit of £15,000 payable on entry. The lease benefits from full free of tie enabling tenants to take full advantage of generous buying and brewery discounts."
The agent also said: "The business trades with a public house license with regular extensions as well as class three consent.
"The availability of the Illicit Still is a superb opportunity for a motivated individual(s) to acquire a well-regarded pub with huge future potential for new enthusiastic operators."
The bar is set out with a split-level raised seating area which forms around the back of the main bar area
The main bar is "positioned centrally with significant seating located all around".
"The 'Wee Bar' is located on the ground floor and is accessed via Netherkirkgate as well as through the main cellar bar.
"The bar offers operators a neatly presented compact business as well as a very good function space, which is ideal for private parties. The pub is serviced by a dumb waiter from the kitchen and its own bar."
