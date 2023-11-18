The £1 million-turnover Illicit Still in Aberdeen has a second space that "offers operators a neatly presented compact business as well as a very good function space, which is ideal for private parties".

READ MORE: Famous art deco city pub brought to market

"The property occupies a very important city centre location, close to the new Marischal development, as well as the St Nicholas and Bon Accord Shopping centres," said Cornerstone.

The second bar can be accessed from the street or the main premises (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"This is an excellent city centre trading location ideally positioned for capturing the local market as well as students and shoppers in this busy city centre locale.

"The business and property are offered for sale on a leasehold basis. New FRI (full repairing and insuring), initially five years, rent of £80,000 as well as a deposit of £15,000 payable on entry. The lease benefits from full free of tie enabling tenants to take full advantage of generous buying and brewery discounts."

READ MORE: Sale of famous Glasgow pub attracts 'unprecedented interest'

The agent also said: "The business trades with a public house license with regular extensions as well as class three consent.

"The availability of the Illicit Still is a superb opportunity for a motivated individual(s) to acquire a well-regarded pub with huge future potential for new enthusiastic operators."

The bar is set out with a split-level raised seating area which forms around the back of the main bar area

READ MORE: Edinburgh pub trade 'institution' put up for sale

The main bar is "positioned centrally with significant seating located all around".

"The 'Wee Bar' is located on the ground floor and is accessed via Netherkirkgate as well as through the main cellar bar.

"The bar offers operators a neatly presented compact business as well as a very good function space, which is ideal for private parties. The pub is serviced by a dumb waiter from the kitchen and its own bar."