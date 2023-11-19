Glastonbury Festival has announced today (November 19) that tickets for its 2024 event have sold out.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the festival’s official account said: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.
“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”
While many music fans secured tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024, others were disappointed when they missed out.
Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 19, 2023
There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.
Music fans call for Glastonbury Festival to introduce ticket ballot in future
Some fans believe the introduction of a ticket ballot will give them a better chance at securing their place at Glastonbury in future.
Taking to X, one shared a screenshot of the ticket queue, writing: “Here we go again … When will #Glastonbury implement a ballot system for purchasing tickets !?!”
Another posted a picture of the queue screen on the ticket website that didn’t update fans that it’s sold out, writing: “And yet - this is still on the go! Do a Ballot in future please.”
Recommended reading:
However, the website is now making festival fans aware that the tickets have sold out.
A third said: “The question has to be….
“Why has @glastonbury not switched to a ballot or other ticketing system, when for years it’s clear the current @seetickets queuing system is not fit for purpose. #Glastonbury”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here