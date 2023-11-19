“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”

While many music fans secured tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024, others were disappointed when they missed out.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now Sold Out. Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.



There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 19, 2023

Music fans call for Glastonbury Festival to introduce ticket ballot in future

Some fans believe the introduction of a ticket ballot will give them a better chance at securing their place at Glastonbury in future.

Taking to X, one shared a screenshot of the ticket queue, writing: “Here we go again … When will #Glastonbury implement a ballot system for purchasing tickets !?!”

Another posted a picture of the queue screen on the ticket website that didn’t update fans that it’s sold out, writing: “And yet - this is still on the go! Do a Ballot in future please.”

However, the website is now making festival fans aware that the tickets have sold out.

A third said: “The question has to be….

“Why has @glastonbury not switched to a ballot or other ticketing system, when for years it’s clear the current @seetickets queuing system is not fit for purpose. #Glastonbury”