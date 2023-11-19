The political story which has dominated domestic headlines all week has been that of health secretary Michael Matheson and his infamous iPad.
The SNP MSP racked up a bill of £11,000 while on holiday in Morocco, a sum which was initially to be reimbursed, in part, by the taxpayer.
Mr Matheson then agreed to pay back the sum himself, and a breakdown of the charges revealed that the bulk of the cost was accumulated on two days - both of which saw Celtic in Scottish Premiership action.
On Thursday the health secretary stood before Holyrood and explained that his sons had used his iPad to hotspot from in order to watch fixtures against Hibs and Rangers while on holiday.
In her column for the Herald on Sunday, Dani Garavelli has analysed the fallout from the story - and explained why, despite what some would say, it is important.
She argues that while struggling with technology is relatable, and Mr Matheson's iPad is not a scandal on the scale of Rwanda deportations or Greensill, it's not to be dismissed out of hand.
Writing in today's Herald on Sunday, she says: "Whether you view Matheson’s iPad lapse as a major or minor misdemeanour, it does matter. It matters because transparency matters, because respect for public funds and those you were elected to serve matters, because accepting the consequences of your mistakes matters.
"It matters because the erosion of morality in public life is incremental; because one lie feeds another until one day you are being told Brexit will deliver an extra £350m a week to the NHS, and no-one bats an eyelid.
"It matters because in a world where ethical boundaries are being breached almost daily, it becomes doubly important to cling to our values. To set down a marker for our politicians. To remind them of what is and isn’t acceptable; and what will and will not be tolerated."
