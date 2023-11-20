Jeremy Hunt has been urged not to hike duty on whisky again in Wednesday's autumn statement on Wednesday.
The Chancellor announced a restructuring of duty rules in March’s budget, which ended the freeze for spirits, resulting in a 10.1% hike coming in last August.
There are industry fears he could about to hit the sector again.
A recent analysis by the Scotch Whisky Association found that excise duty on the drink in the UK is now double that of France, three times that of Germany and five times that of the US.
The trade body said that Mr Hunt's last duty increase means that 73% of the cost of a bottle of Scotch in the UK is now claimed in tax.
Richard Thomson, the SNP’s business and trade spokesperson, said the industry was “being disproportionally impacted by a UK Government we did not vote for.”
He added: “The UK Government continues to squeeze the life out of the Scotch whisky industry – an industry that plays a pivotal role in Scotland’s economy.
“They are only just coming to terms with the 10.1% duty increase from the spring Budget. Increasing it to 15% will rightly infuriate the sector further.
“As the world’s biggest international traded spirit, the UK Government should instead be focusing on investing and protecting the long-term future of the Scottish whisky industry.
“For too long, the UK Treasury has reaped the rewards of Scotland’s whisky sector."
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he had met with the Chancellor ahead of Wednesday's statement.
The MP and MSP, whose Moray constituency at Westminster is home to a large swathe of the sector, told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “I've got further meetings with the Treasury later this week. I've been making a very strong case for what we need to see from the autumn statement here in Scotland.
“One of the big asks as always for me and the Scottish Conservatives is a freeze on spirits duty.
“Last year we sadly didn't get it and they went up in August... and I've made it very clear that we can't see another increase in spirits duty, the impact that would have on scotch whisky.”
Mr Ross said there should be a freeze until August next year, “at the very least” to allow for “security and certainty to the whisky industry here in Scotland.”
He admitted that he and his colleagues were “disappointed” with the increase in the budget and called for a “period of calm”.
A Treasury spokesperson said: “Scotch has received nine cuts or freezes at the last 10 budgets.
“We have also acted to remove punitive tariffs on Scotch whisky imposed on the US market and are committed to protecting the interests of Scotch whisky in trading agreements, ensuring that they face lower tariffs for export, and that the unique characteristics and global reputation of Scotch is protected.”
