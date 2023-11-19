Two airlines have axed eight routes between them and one has suspended flights to other destinations.
Ryanair has cut five routes from Edinburgh Airport and one from Glasgow Prestwick Airport for next year.
The airline has withdrawn the routes from Edinburgh to Carcassone, Nîmes and Poitiers in France and Santiago de Compostela in Spain and Turin in Italy, and Glasgow Prestwick to Marseille in France.
A spokesman for Ryanair told The Herald the move comes after a review of seasonal routes.
Glasgow-based Loganair has cut routes from Inverness to Birmingham and Inverness to Dublin and suspended routes including Dundee to Kirkwall and Aberdeen to Oslo. It cited costs and "soft market conditions".
Also this week, however, WestJet revealed it is launching new routes between Edinburgh Airport and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Halifax, in addition to its service between the Scottish capital and Calgary.
'Beloved' Scottish fish and chip shop for sale
A fish and chip shop operated by a husband and wife team for six years has been put on the market, with offers around £60,000 sought for the leasehold interest.
The Marina in Arbroath, which has a 52-cover restaurant, has a harbour-side position and features a "panoramic" balcony seating area. Property agent Graham + Sibbald said the business had been "passionately operated".
Scottish Government challenges Westminster to support key industry
The Scottish Government has thrown its weight behind calls to slash value-added tax in the tourism and hospitality sector.
Richard Lochhead, minister for small business, innovation, tourism, and trade, has written to the UK Government urging it to consider cutting the tax as the industry grapples with tough trading conditions. It adds weight to calls which have been mounting in the sector for Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to reduce the burden of VAT in his Autumn Statement on Wednesday.
Energy giant hiring 350 in Scotland
Scottish Gas is hiring an additional 350 people at its call centre in Edinburgh to assist customers struggling with their energy bills through the coming winter.
The company, a subsidiary of energy giant Centrica, said the roles will all be in post by the end of this year with continuing hiring taking place in January as part of a campaign to move all of its call centre operations to the UK. In total, Centrica said it is hiring more than 700 people across its customers service centres in Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Stockport and Leicester.
