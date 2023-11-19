The group pointed to the deaths of journalists and media workers in the besieged Gaza strip as they urged those attending to use their platform to call for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation.

Among the attendees were First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El Nakla, as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Both men have called for a ceasefire.

Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland told The Herald: "Today we're at the Scottish BAFTAs, we want to encourage people to use their voice inside to break the silence.

"We are handing envelopes out on the red carpet so that people going in take them and read our statement.

"On top of that we're holding a vigil across the street from 4.30pm."

Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney posed for a picture with the sign before walking the red carpet.

Lawrence Chaney on the red carpet at the Bafta Scotland award ceremony at DoubleTree By Hilton Glasgow Central (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The letters handed out to the guests at the BAFTAs read: "Dear BAFTA Scotland guest,



"The genocide, ethnic cleansing and occupation of the people of Palestine is ongoing. In the last 41 days alone, horrors enacted by Israeli Occupation Forces and supported by Western governments have killed over 12,000 people in Gaza, over 5000 of whom are children.



"At least 39 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in the past 42 days. Film-makers and journalists have died to ensure this genocide is documented, to evidence the atrocities; to ensure that the world hears the voices of Palestinians. They died making footage that people in your industry may use to make a Bafta winning retrospective on Palestine in ten years time. As media producers, film-makers and journalists, we are asking you to show solidarity to your fellow workers in Palestine and take a stand.



"The Film and TV industry holds immense power - to uphold, or to disrupt narratives of oppression, to amplify the voices of those who are being systematically silenced and erased.

"We are begging and imploring you to break the silence, to use your platform; to raise your voice. The importance is in speaking out now regardless of the backlash you think you might face.



"Silence is not a neutral position. It is a signal of tacit approval of the status quo. The status quo is the 100 year punishment of the Palestinian people, made in Britain, by British imperialism. Palestine was colonised by British bayonets and British camera crews. Gaza is being aerially bombarded by arms made in Glasgow and Edinburgh. You have the power to say No to this.



"Post these words to your socials, speak them to the press, share them with colleagues, say them in your speech.



"Ceasefire Now, end the occupation. Freedom and justice for the Palestinian people. Scotland: stop arming Israel."