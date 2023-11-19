Attendees at the Scottish BAFTA awards have been encouraged to use the event to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, in letters handed out to red carpet guests.
The group Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland handed a statement to those attending before holding a vigil across the road from the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow where the ceremony is being held.
The group pointed to the deaths of journalists and media workers in the besieged Gaza strip as they urged those attending to use their platform to call for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation.
Among the attendees were First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El Nakla, as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Both men have called for a ceasefire.
Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland told The Herald: "Today we're at the Scottish BAFTAs, we want to encourage people to use their voice inside to break the silence.
"We are handing envelopes out on the red carpet so that people going in take them and read our statement.
Read More: Humza Yousaf speaks of family trauma as he repeats call for Gaza ceasefire
"On top of that we're holding a vigil across the street from 4.30pm."
Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney posed for a picture with the sign before walking the red carpet.
The letters handed out to the guests at the BAFTAs read: "Dear BAFTA Scotland guest,
"The genocide, ethnic cleansing and occupation of the people of Palestine is ongoing. In the last 41 days alone, horrors enacted by Israeli Occupation Forces and supported by Western governments have killed over 12,000 people in Gaza, over 5000 of whom are children.
"At least 39 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in the past 42 days. Film-makers and journalists have died to ensure this genocide is documented, to evidence the atrocities; to ensure that the world hears the voices of Palestinians. They died making footage that people in your industry may use to make a Bafta winning retrospective on Palestine in ten years time. As media producers, film-makers and journalists, we are asking you to show solidarity to your fellow workers in Palestine and take a stand.
"The Film and TV industry holds immense power - to uphold, or to disrupt narratives of oppression, to amplify the voices of those who are being systematically silenced and erased.
"We are begging and imploring you to break the silence, to use your platform; to raise your voice. The importance is in speaking out now regardless of the backlash you think you might face.
"Silence is not a neutral position. It is a signal of tacit approval of the status quo. The status quo is the 100 year punishment of the Palestinian people, made in Britain, by British imperialism. Palestine was colonised by British bayonets and British camera crews. Gaza is being aerially bombarded by arms made in Glasgow and Edinburgh. You have the power to say No to this.
"Post these words to your socials, speak them to the press, share them with colleagues, say them in your speech.
"Ceasefire Now, end the occupation. Freedom and justice for the Palestinian people. Scotland: stop arming Israel."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here