In their ruling, they upheld an appeal court judgement which found that there was a real risk of deported refugees having their claims wrongly assessed or being returned to their country of origin where they faced persecution or inhumane treatment. in breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The Prime Minister has since pledged to introduce emergency legislation to get around the judgement by ruling that Rwanda is a safe country.

Asked whether Mr Sunak was ignoring the ruling, Mr Ross told the BBC’s Sunday Show: "No, and it’s a worry that a BBC journalist would be trying to portray it that way because I’ve just explained that the Prime Minister is going to go away and bring forward emergency legislation to respond to that ruling.

“He has said he respects the ruling of the Supreme Court.

“It didn't go the way the Prime Minister and the UK Government wanted it to go but they will go away and look at that ruling and look at legislation that can be brought forward.

Asked if he thought the plan was morally right, Mr Ross said it would deter asylum seekers from turning to gangs to make the dangerous crossing over the Channel.

“I think everyone can see the principle behind this is to deter people making that journey in the first place and deter these illegal gangs who are preying on vulnerable people, charging them tens of thousands of pounds to make that dangerous crossing, you know, many of whom don't actually make it to the United Kingdom.”

“We have to do everything we can to prevent people making that dangerous journey in the first place,” he added.

“They are coming from France, a safe country, they are making a very dangerous journey and the only people that are benefitting from that are the illegal gangs who target and prey on vulnerable people to financially gain from their very difficult and challenging circumstances.”

Part of the Prime Minister’s response to the ruling – which found asylum seekers were at risk if sent to Rwanda as they may be returned to their home countries and face persecution there – could be to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Asked about this, Mr Ross denied that was an idea which had been “discussed or put forward as an option at the moment”.



