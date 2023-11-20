A RAFT of Scottish business leaders will share their insight of trading with the US with firms thinking of entering the market at a special event tomorrow (November 21).
The Scottish North American Business Council (SNABC) is hosting a "Doing Business in the USA masterclass" at the offices of Burness Paull in Glasgow.
It is expected to see more than 60 Scottish small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) meet US trade experts, who will provide an overview of what it is like to work with Scotland’s top international trading partner. Around 17 per cent of all Scotland's exports, worth £5.5 billion, enter the United States.
READ MORE: Speyside whisky: Chivas reveals luxury hotel experience
Speakers will include Katie Birrell of Nairn Oatcakes; Alison Grieve of Young Company Finance and G-Hold; Poonam Gupta of PG Paper; Mark Gibson of Sapien Software; Iain Ritchie of Procemx; Carl Crafts of Ardnamurchan Distillery; Jason Dobson of Contagious; Leah Hutcheon of Appointedd; Grace McGill of Burness Paull; and Jack Hillmeyer, Consul General of the US Consulate in Edinburgh.
Allan Hogarth, executive director of SNABC said: “This is a great opportunity to have your questions answered by an expert panel able to address all your areas of concern, as well as to hear from Scottish companies which have already found success across the Atlantic who will share their experiences and top tips for you to learn from.
"You will also have the opportunity to meet representatives of US states who can offer advice on where in the US you could consider setting up or exporting into.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here