It is expected to see more than 60 Scottish small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) meet US trade experts, who will provide an overview of what it is like to work with Scotland’s top international trading partner. Around 17 per cent of all Scotland's exports, worth £5.5 billion, enter the United States.

Speakers will include Katie Birrell of Nairn Oatcakes; Alison Grieve of Young Company Finance and G-Hold; Poonam Gupta of PG Paper; Mark Gibson of Sapien Software; Iain Ritchie of Procemx; Carl Crafts of Ardnamurchan Distillery; Jason Dobson of Contagious; Leah Hutcheon of Appointedd; Grace McGill of Burness Paull; and Jack Hillmeyer, Consul General of the US Consulate in Edinburgh.

Allan Hogarth, executive director of SNABC said: “This is a great opportunity to have your questions answered by an expert panel able to address all your areas of concern, as well as to hear from Scottish companies which have already found success across the Atlantic who will share their experiences and top tips for you to learn from.

"You will also have the opportunity to meet representatives of US states who can offer advice on where in the US you could consider setting up or exporting into.”