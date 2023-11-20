The lowest-paying postcode area in the UK has been found in Scotland.
Average advertised wages in the Outer Hebrides are just £17,428 – more than £20,000 lower than the top-paying region, London.
As well as the lowest-paying region, the third-smallest average advertised pay could also be found north of the border.
Wage offers in Lerwick in Shetland were said to average out at £26,624, just above Telford (£24,723) in Shropshire.
The study of postcode areas' advertised salaries was carried out by jobs site Adzuna, found the best-paying areas were all south of the border.
Lerwick's Viking festival
Leeds was revealed the top-paying region outside London, while other cities with attractive salaries include Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester, according to jobs site Adzuna.
The analysis of more than one million jobs found average advertised pay in Leeds is around £37,800, with 36,000 vacancies in the city in October.
Companies including Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri and Direct Line are based in the Yorkshire city, while broadcaster Channel 4 has set up its UK HQ in Leeds.
It beats “Silicon Fen” city Cambridge, where advertised salaries average £37,692, as well as engineering, tech and finance hub Bristol (£37,281) and Manchester (£36,690).
East central London, home to the Square Mile, is the highest-paid UK postcode area, with advertised salaries topping an average of £56,497.
Two South West cities Torquay and Dorchester are also among the 10 lowest-paid postcodes.
Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Jobseeking doesn’t need to be a postcode lottery. Those looking for lucrative work could start by searching in postcode areas with higher average pay cheques and our data shows areas like Leeds and Manchester are great options.
“It can pay to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to move location. For remote workers, focusing the job search on areas at the top of the salary charts could help you bag a pay rise, while considering a commute could mean a salary lift for those working in the office.”
