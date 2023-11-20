This year it's taking place on Friday, November 24, with shops slashing prices for customers ahead of Christmas.

While many deals are available online, for those brave enough to head to the shops, here are the opening times for Glasgow's main shopping centres on Black Friday, and a selection of the shops with discounts.

Braehead shopping centre

Braehead shopping centre will be open from 9am to 9pm on Black Friday.

There will be discounts at brands including Suit Direct, The Body Shop, The Entertainer, The Works, and Smiggle.

Buchanan Galleries

Buchanan Galleries will be open from 9am to 6pm on Black Friday.

John Lewis will be offering discounts on its electrical items, homeware, women's and men's clothing, beauty, and children's clothes and toys, with savings of up to £400 on Miele household appliances.

Boots is boasting of its "biggest Black Friday offers ever" in time for Christmas, with discounts also available at:

The Perfume Shop

Lakeland

Levi's

Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity shop

H Samuel

Ecco

Build-a-Bear

Radley

Kiko Milano

The Fragrance Shop

The Entertainer

Phase Eight

Isle of Skye Candles

Boux Avenue,

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Fort will be open from 10am to 10pm on Black Friday.

Among their discounts are 50 per cent off in Mamas & Papas, up to £250 savings on holidays at Tui, up to 60 per cent off in The Fragrance Shop, and up to half price at The Body Shop.

You can see the current Black Friday offers as they come in on the Glasgow Fort website.

Princes Square

Princes Square shopping centre will be open from 10am to 6pm on Black Friday (doors open at 9am).

The deals on offer include 25 per cent off stock and 10 per cent off made to order at the award-winning jewellers Diamond Heaven.

Silverburn shopping centre

Silverburn shopping centre will be open from 10am to 9pm on Black Friday.

There are discounts of up to 50 per cent off at The Body Shop, 25 per cent off fragrances at Boots, 20 per cent off at The Perfume Shop when you spend £100, and you can save up to 60 per cent off at The Fragrance Shop.

Holland & Barrett has "better than half price" on joint care, gut health and immunity products, while Barrhead Travel is offering savings of up to £4,400 on holidays.

In fashion, there are discounts at Boux Avenue, Clarks, Superdry, Trespass, White Stuff, Levi's, Kurt Geiger, and New Look.

St Enoch Centre

St Enoch Centre will be open from 9am to 7pm on Black Friday.

Shops taking part in the sale include Trespass, Klass, The Entertainer, The Perfume Shop, The Fragrance Shop, and Hamleys.