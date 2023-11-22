According to government data, 12.9% of UK adults or around 6.4 million people are current smokers.

This is having a serious impact on the nation’s health with smoking contributing to around 80,000 deaths a year. Given this and given UK Governments’ ambition to have a smoke-free (smoking rates at 5% or lower) England and Wales by 2030 (2034 in Scotland, and mid-2030s in Northern Ireland) you’d think now wouldn’t be the best time to impose significant restrictions on one of the best smoking cessation tools we have, and yet that’s where we find ourselves.

In October, the Government announced a UK-wide consultation on potentially restricting certain types of vaping products and flavours that are vital to smokers’ quitting. This despite an impressive 46% of smokers and 37% of ex-smokers having used vaping as a tool to kick cigarettes, and a substantial 72% stating that vaping helps achieve a smoke-free life.

While 65% of smokers and ex-smokers said flavours are important in their decision to try or continue vaping as an alternative to smoking.

Despite this, a constant stream of negative headlines is eroding the public’s understanding of vaping’s benefits, particularly among smokers. Alarming data from the public health group Action on Smoking and Health, published in August 2023, indicates that while 94% of smokers are aware of vaping, 43% mistakenly believe that vaping is as harmful as or even more harmful than smoking. This represents a concerning trend, with misconceptions growing by 60% since 2019.

Proven and effective

This drip-drip of negative stories, combined with the potential for significant restrictions, threatens to undermine the progress made by vaping over the last decade and could prevent smokers and ex-smokers from accessing a proven and effective quitting aid.

It threatens to derail the respective government's smoke-free ambitions, condemning another generation to smoking related illnesses.

The UK’s leading vape trade association, the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) is now seeking to challenge some of the misinformation and to educate smokers about the benefits of vaping.