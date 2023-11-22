By
IBVTA
According to government data, 12.9% of UK adults or around 6.4 million people are current smokers.
This is having a serious impact on the nation’s health with smoking contributing to around 80,000 deaths a year. Given this and given UK Governments’ ambition to have a smoke-free (smoking rates at 5% or lower) England and Wales by 2030 (2034 in Scotland, and mid-2030s in Northern Ireland) you’d think now wouldn’t be the best time to impose significant restrictions on one of the best smoking cessation tools we have, and yet that’s where we find ourselves.
In October, the Government announced a UK-wide consultation on potentially restricting certain types of vaping products and flavours that are vital to smokers’ quitting. This despite an impressive 46% of smokers and 37% of ex-smokers having used vaping as a tool to kick cigarettes, and a substantial 72% stating that vaping helps achieve a smoke-free life.
While 65% of smokers and ex-smokers said flavours are important in their decision to try or continue vaping as an alternative to smoking.
Despite this, a constant stream of negative headlines is eroding the public’s understanding of vaping’s benefits, particularly among smokers. Alarming data from the public health group Action on Smoking and Health, published in August 2023, indicates that while 94% of smokers are aware of vaping, 43% mistakenly believe that vaping is as harmful as or even more harmful than smoking. This represents a concerning trend, with misconceptions growing by 60% since 2019.
Proven and effective
This drip-drip of negative stories, combined with the potential for significant restrictions, threatens to undermine the progress made by vaping over the last decade and could prevent smokers and ex-smokers from accessing a proven and effective quitting aid.
It threatens to derail the respective government's smoke-free ambitions, condemning another generation to smoking related illnesses.
The UK’s leading vape trade association, the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) is now seeking to challenge some of the misinformation and to educate smokers about the benefits of vaping.
Alongside this, we want to position the industry as a partner, not just in terms of smoking cessation, but also in terms of preventing underage vaping, encouraging responsible product disposal (with many thousands recycling points across the UK), and avoiding illicit vaping products.
While the government has a role to play, the vaping industry also recognizes its responsibility and the IBVTA, representing the UK’s leading independent vape manufacturers, importers, distributors, and vendors, has launched a major national public information campaign to meet this responsibility.
This campaign is accompanied by substantial new consumer insights that provide a comprehensive view of vaping, its various devices, and how smokers are using them to quit.
Our research uncovers the different types of vaping devices used by smokers at various stages of their quitting journey.
- Single-use vapes, due to their user- friendly nature, play a crucial role in the initial transition away from tobacco, with 51% of regular smokers and 61% of recent ex-smokers using single use devices
- Single-use vapes, due to their user- friendly nature, play a crucial role in the initial transition away from tobacco
Vital role
As ex-smokers move beyond the initial tobacco withdrawal phase, 43% express an interest in switching to refillable or pod-based systems.
This transition further underscores the vital role that vaping, in all its forms, plays in helping smokers quit and preventing relapses.
While the media’s interest in vaping is undeniable, it should be grounded in facts and evidence, including the industry’s efforts and programmes to address recent concerns.
It should also reflect the compelling evidence that vaping, particularly when using flavoured devices, is pivotal in achieving respective UK Government’s smoke-free ambitions.
Amid the current debate and media coverage, we must ensure that the essential message – that vaping saves smokers’ lives –remains undiluted.
Marcus Saxton Chair, Independent British Vape Trade Association.
For more information about the campaign and the research supporting it, please visit: www.ibvta.org.uk/explorethefacts.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article