Edinburgh's Christmas tree lights will be switched on soon in a ceremony hailing the start of the festive season.
Standing proudly on the Mound, the huge tree is a traditional gift given each year from the people of Hordaland in Norway, now known as Vestland.
It is a symbol of thanks for the help given by the Scottish people in the Second World War.
A special ceremony will be held as the Norwegian spruce's lights are switched on for the 2023 festive period, attended by the Candlemakers, Depute Lord Provost and a delegation from the Vestland County Council.
It comes after Edinburgh's Christmas markets opened at the weekend, with thousands descending on the Scottish capital to enjoy the rides, stalls, and entertainment.
And over in Glasgow, huge crowds gathered for the Christmas lights switch-on in George Square on Sunday (November 19).
When is the Edinburgh Christmas tree lights switch-on?
Edinburgh's Christmas tree lights will be switched on at around 4.30pm on Monday, November 20 at Mound Place.
The Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron will give a short proclamation and Vestland County Council will declare the lights on.
A piper will play before and after the switch-on moment.
When are Edinburgh's Christmas lights switch-ons?
While there isn't an official Christmas lights switch-on in Edinburgh city centre in Christmas 2023, there will be a number of events around the city.
-
Portobello Christmas tree light switch-on with carols and live entertainment in Tavistock Square on Thursday, November 16 at 4.45pm
-
South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on and Santa parade from 5.45pm in High Street on Thursday, November 23
-
Davidson's Mains Christmas Market and lights switch-on from 5pm on Saturday, November 25
Edinburgh Christmas events and dates
There are host of Christmas events taking place in Edinburgh this festive period, from markets to ice skating, Santa's Grottos and funfairs.
-
Edinburgh Christmas market in East Princes Street gardens from November 17 to January 6, 2024
-
Edinburgh family funfair with rides, attractions, and food and drink from November 18 to January 6
-
Edinburgh Winter Garden with Father Christmas and elves in St Andrews Square
-
George Street West and Castle Street ice rink and Christmas market from November 18 to January 6, 2024
