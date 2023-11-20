It is a symbol of thanks for the help given by the Scottish people in the Second World War.

A special ceremony will be held as the Norwegian spruce's lights are switched on for the 2023 festive period, attended by the Candlemakers, Depute Lord Provost and a delegation from the Vestland County Council.

It comes after Edinburgh's Christmas markets opened at the weekend, with thousands descending on the Scottish capital to enjoy the rides, stalls, and entertainment.

And over in Glasgow, huge crowds gathered for the Christmas lights switch-on in George Square on Sunday (November 19).

When is the Edinburgh Christmas tree lights switch-on?





Edinburgh's Christmas tree lights will be switched on at around 4.30pm on Monday, November 20 at Mound Place.

The Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron will give a short proclamation and Vestland County Council will declare the lights on.

A piper will play before and after the switch-on moment.

When are Edinburgh's Christmas lights switch-ons?





While there isn't an official Christmas lights switch-on in Edinburgh city centre in Christmas 2023, there will be a number of events around the city.

Portobello Christmas tree light switch-on with carols and live entertainment in Tavistock Square on Thursday, November 16 at 4.45pm

South Queensferry Christmas lights switch-on and Santa parade from 5.45pm in High Street on Thursday, November 23

Davidson's Mains Christmas Market and lights switch-on from 5pm on Saturday, November 25

Edinburgh Christmas events and dates

There are host of Christmas events taking place in Edinburgh this festive period, from markets to ice skating, Santa's Grottos and funfairs.