What is it?
A stylish and feature-packed record player.
Good points?
The device blends classic design with modern functionality to reinvent an already burgeoning vinyl renaissance.
Boasting an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge, this turntable delivers a high-fidelity audio experience. This cartridge is replaceable allowing you to upgrade or switch it out.
Design of the LBT-225WA has been well thought out, featuring a walnut veneer base which exudes a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic. A glass turntable platter adds a touch of elegance, while the carbon-fibre tonearm and counterweight contribute to the overall durability and performance.
The player employs a belt-driven mechanism, providing a smooth and reliable playback experience and aids ease of maintenance.
Offering switchable speeds of 33 and 45 rpm, means it can accommodate a wide range of vinyl records. This versatility ensures that users can enjoy their entire vinyl collection without any compatibility issues.
Connectivity is a strong suit, featuring Bluetooth 5.2 transmission capabilities. This means you can wirelessly connect it to Bluetooth speakers or headphones, offering flexibility in how and where you enjoy your vinyl records.
Additionally, traditional speakers and amps can be connected via the included RCA connector cable, catering to users who prefer a more classic setup.
A standout feature is its USB connection converter enabling users to digitize and archive their vinyl media effortlessly.
Bad points?
Some assembly is required which may be a drawback for those who prefer a more straightforward set up process.
Best for ...
Anyone seeking a turntable that combines style and functionality or those who simply want to safeguard their music collection.
Avoid if ...
You don’t like the idea of having to fit the components to the unit.
Score: 9/10.
Lenco LBT-225WA Bluetooth Turntable, £299.99 (hmv.com)
