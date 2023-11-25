From marvellous 19th-century hotels to huge developments, here are some of the most iconic Glasgow buildings that have been lost to us.

Glasgow's most iconic buildings you can no longer step inside

The Empire Exhibition was held to celebrate the British Empire and to showcase Scotland to the world (NQ) (Image: NQ)

See some of Glasgow's most iconic buildings that have been demolished or destroyed over the years.

Tait Tower (Tower of Empire)

This Art Deco-style structure was constructed in Bellahoustan Park as part of the Empire Exhibition in 1938.

The exhibition was envisioned as a showcase for Scotland as well as a celebration of the British Empire.

Designed by Thomas S. Tait, the Tait Tower was the centrepiece of the event, standing at around 91 metres tall.

Sadly, this iconic structure was dismantled soon after the exhibition in July of 1939.

While the tower is gone, the foundations remain as a reminder of what once stood.

The Glasgow Tolbooth (main block)

The steeple is all that remains of Glasgow's Tolbooth (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Constructed in 1634 to replace an earlier tolbooth, this municipal building was used as a prison and courthouse until 1814 when it was sold and repurposed for commercial uses.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, a total of 22 executions were carried out at the Tolbooth with a number of Covenanters being held in poor conditions here.

While the main block was demolished in 1921, the well-known steeple remains and is one of the most defining features in the Trongate area.

The Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel in Glasgow is one of many buildings demolished to make way for the M8 (NQ) (Image: NQ)

The Grand Hotel in Charing Cross is one of many iconic buildings to be lost to the construction of the M8 in the late 1960s.

Opening in 1878, the hotel boasted 105 rooms, a ballroom, a cocktail bar and nine function rooms by 1966.

Writing for the Evening Times, Jack House suggested that its "greatest days" were when it was run by Glasgow caterers, R. and S.W. Kerr.

He said: "These were the days when the sprigs of West of Scotland society held big, snobbish assemblies. The bachelors would hold their assembly in the Grand and take over the whole of two floors. They would be followed by the spinsters, and the spinsters’ ball in the Grand was the Glasgow equivalent of being a debutante.”

St Enoch Railway Station and Hotel

The St Enoch Railway Station was closed in 1966 (NQ) (Image: NQ)

Located on the current site of the St Enoch shopping centre, it was once the mainline station in Glasgow before being closed and demolished in 1966 and 1977.

The hotel was the first in the city to be fitted with electric lighting with the large station boasting 12 platforms.

The station was sadly closed during the rationalisation of the railway system by Dr Beeching in the 1960s.

Upon the closure of the station, its 250 trains and 23,000 passengers a day were diverted to Central Station.