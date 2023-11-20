A music festival which attracts 5,000 revellers each year has been shortlisted for a major industry award.
The Eden Festival, in Raehill Meadows near Moffat, has been named among the UK Festival Awards top picks for ‘Best Family Festival’ last year.
The event, in Dumfries and Galloway, has been running since 2009 and prides itself on offering something for everyone of all ages.
Next year’s festival will be themed around ‘Myths & Legends’, exploring ‘the mythical, the magical, folklore (and) cultural traditions from forgotten eras.’
More than 200 acts performed last year across 10 stages, which include the main Great Mountain performance space, The Lost Disco and the famous Rabbies Tavern.
Last year, Sister Sledge headlined the bill, along with General Levy, Scottish folk icons Shooglenifty, Huey Morgan and dance duo Stanton Warriors.
Pervious performers include Supergrass and Boney M. Next year’s lineup will be announced in January, while the winners of the Festival Awards will be revealed in December.
Eden Festival director Hannah Gould: “We are so proud of everyone who comes and helps make Eden the great festival that it is, we are a community festival run by the community for the community.
“We pride ourselves in having something for everyone and offering choices for all. We have focused on becoming even more family friendly in the last couple of years with an impressive kids’ area with loads going on over the weekend, activities galore and ending in a kids’ parade.
“A massive thank you to all who came and decorated, built, played, educated and partied, and of course voted for us, we couldn't do it without you all!”
