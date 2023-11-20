"Our clients have owned and operated this popular fish and chip takeaway for 26 years during which time they have built up a loyal local following as well as benefitting from a health passing trade," said Cornerstone.

"The shop is well-presented throughout with everything maintained to the highest order. The current owners choose to trade evenings only over six days with a fairly restricted menu.

"A huge benefit is the size of the premises where part of the unit could be used to offer alternative cuisine in conjunction with the usual fried foods currently available or to look at incorporating a dessert offering alongside."

There is space to expand the offering (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The agent added: "This well-presented fish and chip shop is located on New Road which forms part of the main A916 routing that connects Windygates to the popular Fife town of Kennoway where the business sits.

"Kennoway is situated around three miles inland from the Firth of Forth sitting alongside the larger towns of Leven and Methil. Kirkcaldy is 8 miles to the south-west whilst St Andrews and its many golf courses is just 16 miles to the north-east. Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, is easily reachable within an hour’s drive."

The Little Friar is being offered at a guide price of £270,000.

'Lowest-paying postcode area' found in Scotland

The lowest-paying postcode area in the UK has been found in Scotland.

Average advertised wages in the Outer Hebrides are just £17,428 – more than £20,000 lower than the top-paying region, London. As well as the lowest-paying region, the third-smallest average advertised pay could also be found north of the border. Wage offers in Lerwick in Shetland were said to average out at £26,624, just above Telford (£24,723) in Shropshire.

Sunak to give update on state of the nation’s finances

Rishi Sunak is expected to use a speech to paint a more positive picture of the economy ahead of the autumn statement, which Jeremy Hunt has signalled could be used to cut taxes for businesses.

The Prime Minister will hail having last week hit his pledge of halving inflation as he gives an update on the state of the nation’s finances in London on Monday morning. Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, heightened expectations that businesses could find some relief in his financial statement on Wednesday as he said now is the time to boost growth. But he persistently warned against changes that could fuel inflation, dampening speculation that the pressure of income tax could be eased.