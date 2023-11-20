A man is in hospital after being “seriously assaulted” near a Glasgow train station.

The 29-year-old man was found injured near Elmbank Gardens, near Charing Cross railway station, in the early hours of Monday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45am on Monday November 20, police were called to a report of a 29-year-old man seriously assaulted in Elmbank Gardens, Glasgow.

“He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and enquiries are ongoing.”