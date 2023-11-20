It described the 12 months to March as “challenging”, flagging the impact of Brexit on UK labour supply.

Passenger numbers in the year to March totalled 459,000, up from 118,000 in the prior 12 months. The prior-year period included restrictions on overseas travel arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Do not believe this nonsense

The airport’s directors flag, in their strategic report on the accounts for the year to March, their agreement of new terms with budget airline Ryanair for another five years.

They add: “We are pleased that we remain high up in…Ryanair’s key performance indicators and have agreed new terms with the carrier for another give years. Prestwick remains an important base for the carrier with an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility employing over 500 engineers at their facility at the airport, and we look forward to continuing to build on existing routes and add new routes to meet demand.”

They also highlight their plans to invest in facilities to support the airport's military customers, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The directors say: "We continue to provide excellent service to our military customers with most NATO nations using our airfield and facilities, most notably the RAF, USAF and the Royal Canadian Air Force, which recently celebrated its 80th anniversary of a connection with Prestwick, now firmly established at the airport.

"The airport has a reputation for hosting and supporting key events and in recent months we supported a NATO exercise in Germany and this a credit to our staff who delivered excellent service. With the ongoing war in Ukraine we expect this activity to continue and we will invest in facilities to support our military customers."

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Cat has critics’ tongues as SNP backing of Prestwick Airport pays off

In the year to March 2021, Prestwick Airport made operating profits of £5.7m but this included around £5.2m of exceptional gains related to the reversal of previous impairment charges on plant and equipment and on land.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This Tory pair are the enemies of UK prosperity

Highlighting the effect of Brexit in their strategic report, the directors say: “At the start of 2022 the travel sector predicted a strong summer season with unrestricted travel, but the impact of Brexit on the UK labour supply and the tightening of CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) regulations created a shortage of skilled labour for the aviation industry.

“However, the airport managed to adapt and recruit, avoiding passenger queues and delays, with our staff working hard to deliver a safe, secure and efficient service with passenger numbers substantially up on the previous year.”

Chief executive Ian Forgie said: “The board and I are pleased with another year of good performance and thank all our staff who made it happen.”