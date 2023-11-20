Flour poured for a running route sparked a major emergency response in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.
Fire engines, police and a hazmat support unit attended Bellwood Street in the Shawlands area after the discovery of a "white powder" outside flats at around 2pm.
The area including nearby Tantallon Road was taped off with a police diversion put in place for vehicles, while pedestrians were redirected by fire crews.
A scientific analysis unit investigated the substance and found it not to be harmful, police said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2pm on Monday, 20 November, police and emergency services attended Bellwood Street, Shawlands following the discovery of an unknown substance outside flats.
Read more: Man in hospital after being attacked near Glasgow train station
"As a precaution, a cordon was put in place along with a number of local road closures.
"Enquiries established the substance was not harmful and the closures and cordon have been lifted."
Parents from nearby Langside Primary School received a text saying the substance was a "flour based product" which had been put down for a running route.
The text said: "Sorry for the disruption to today's dismissal. Police and fire service took precautions to ensure everyone's safety when a suspicious white powder was found on local pavements.
"They have confirmed there is and was no risk to the children as this was a flour based product that had been put down for a running route. The road and pavements are now open again."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel