The area including nearby Tantallon Road was taped off with a police diversion put in place for vehicles, while pedestrians were redirected by fire crews.

Emergency services at the scene (Image: The Herald)

A scientific analysis unit investigated the substance and found it not to be harmful, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2pm on Monday, 20 November, police and emergency services attended Bellwood Street, Shawlands following the discovery of an unknown substance outside flats.

"As a precaution, a cordon was put in place along with a number of local road closures.

"Enquiries established the substance was not harmful and the closures and cordon have been lifted."

Parents from nearby Langside Primary School received a text saying the substance was a "flour based product" which had been put down for a running route.

The text said: "Sorry for the disruption to today's dismissal. Police and fire service took precautions to ensure everyone's safety when a suspicious white powder was found on local pavements.

"They have confirmed there is and was no risk to the children as this was a flour based product that had been put down for a running route. The road and pavements are now open again."