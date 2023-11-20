Police have made a renewed appeal for witnesses as a murder investigation continues into the death of a woman in Elgin.
The woman has now been formally identified and can be named as Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, 32, from Elgin.
Officers were called to a property on Anderson Drive around 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, 2023.
Emergency services attended, and Ms Donaghy was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation, led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, is ongoing and officers have renewed their appeal for information.
Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand that Kiesha’s death has had a significant impact on the local community in Elgin and across Moray.
“This is of course felt most strongly by her family and we are providing them with specialist support as our investigation continues.
“A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, is continuing to work to find out what happened to Kiesha and identify whoever is responsible for her death.
“I would once again urge anyone who believes they may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us. Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation so I would urge you to get in touch.
“A police presence is likely to remain in Elgin in the coming days as our investigation progresses and if anyone has any information or concerns you can approach one of our officers.”
Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday, 16 November, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
