Dumfries and Galloway’s Three Rivers Active Tourism Project a joint project with Scottish Borders Council and South Lanarkshire Council will receive £22,809,416.

This will pay for a new walking and cycle route called the Clydesdale Way, described as the “missing link” in Britain’s national paths network.

Dumfries and Galloway was also successful in its bid for £13,752,000 of cash for a 'metro-style' interconnected transport service.

Moray council were successful in their bid for £18,291,000 for the Elgin City Centre Masterplan.

The biggest award was for North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire, who will receive £37,456,821 for a commercial and low-carbon infrastructure project.

South Lanarkshire will also get £14,637,600 for the “remediation and development” of Shawfield, while Drumchapel in Glasgow won £14,979,646 for Town Centre Regeneration.

The Scottish share is part of £1 billion funding being distributed to 55 projects across the UK.

Mr Gove said the cash was “delivering local people’s priorities and bringing transformational change in communities that have, for too long, been overlooked and undervalued”.

Level up funding - which was created to replace the EU’s structural funds - has long been criticised by the Scottish Government as it bypasses ministers in Edinburgh who have no say or influence on how the money is spent.

The latest funding comes on top of £343 million already allocated to Scotland in previous rounds, meaning Scotland has received £465 million.

The UK Government said this now meant that along with freeports, growth deals and other projects now meant their direct investment in Scotland was now more than £2.67bn.

Speaking about the funding, Mr Jack, the Scottish Secretary said: “It’s fantastic news that these six, locally developed projects in north, central and southern Scotland have been given the go-ahead.

“Sharing £122 million UK Government funding, they will transform communities through improvements such as better, greener transport infrastructure and connectivity, regeneration of buildings and land and creation of education, business and employment opportunities.”

Mr Gove added: “This funding sits alongside our wider initiatives to spread growth, through devolving more money and power out of Westminster to towns and cities, putting in place bespoke interventions to places that need it most, and our long-term plan for towns.”