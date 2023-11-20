From small plates in Strathbungo to a taste of Paris in the capital city, read on to find out who made the cut for 2023.

Lobo

758 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow

A cosy spot in the city's Southside specialising in Mediterranean small plates.

One reviewer said: "Regular customer at Lobo and it never disappoints.

"Fantastic food and friendly and attentive service.

"Menu changes regularly too so there is always something new to try."

Number 16

16 Byres Road, Glasgow

Number 16 is an award-winning restaurant in the heart of the city's West End with a focus on modern Scottish fare.

One reviewer said of their visit this week: "A beautiful wee find on Byres Road with the most fantastic food.

"A small menu but everything was done right and the food was exceptionally good."

Café St Honoré

34 North West Thistle Street Lane, Edinburgh

"Bringing 1940s Paris to modern-day Edinburgh", the menu at Café St Honoré changes daily and utilises the best of local and organic produce.

"The atmosphere is unfailingly delightful - a little slice of Paris in the hidden heart of the New Town", one review reads.

Forage & Chatter

1A Alva Street, Edinburgh

Local produce and foraged ingredients are the basis of the menu at Forage & Chatter which has been described as an intimate 'escape from the craziness of the city'.

An OpenTable review reads: "This is definitely an Edinburgh hidden gem.

"The vibe is so good, the staff are fantastic and the food is outstanding."

Skyline Restaurant

Tynecastle Park Stadium, Edinburgh

You'll find the Skyline on the top floor of the Main Stand at Edinburgh's Tynecastle Park Stadium.

One reviewer said of the family-friendly: "Absolutely fantastic experience throughout.

"Delicious food and impeccable service.

"Been meaning to go for a while and it did not disappoint."