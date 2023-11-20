A teacher has gone on trial accused of having sex with two students and sexually abusing a further seven.
Jonathan Barton, 40, is accused of repeatedly having sex with two students at a dance school in Argyll.
He is also accused with having sex with one of the two at various times when she was aged between 16 and 18 in a car in Argyll and at a hotel in Stirling.
Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard Barton, who denies all the charges against him, is alleged to have repeatedly rubbed his body against another teenage student during private dance lessons at the school.
READ MORE: Loretto pupil lifts anonymity to sue elite school for £1million
His also accused of sexually assaulting another girl at the dance school, who is listed in another charge as his student, on various occasions from aged 15.
He is alleged to have kneeled in front of her and put his head close to her crotch, in abuse which is said to have continued for several years.
He is further charged with sexually assaulting five other students at the school, in some cases touching their inner thigh or putting his head near their crotch.
The charges span a time frame from 2004 to 2019.
The majority of the alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were aged 16 or 17 when the alleged abuse began.
The trial, before Sheriff William Gallacher, continues.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article