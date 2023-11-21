The agent said the business offers a training pool and the opportunity of personal coaching "in a relaxed environment".

The agent said the business is "profitable and best suited to hands-on operator". The business created in 2016 by the present owner there has "scope to develop and expand on current operation".

"Edinburgh Swim Studio is located on Thistle Street North West Lane in the heart of the city centre,” said Cornerstone. "This part of the city centre is known as the ‘golden rectangle’ which represents a central location in Edinburgh’s New Town between St Andrew Square and Charlotte Square incorporating all the streets and locations within.

The site is in a central location (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"All the main Edinburgh attractions are within a short stroll including the castle, Royal Mile, Holyrood Palace and the new St James Quarter which offers a wealth of shopping and eating opportunities."

The agent continued: "There is an ‘L’ shaped hallway on entering with office immediately on the right. The main room on the left houses the swimming pool along with the required equipment with the remainder of the premises occupied by accessible shower and toilet and wet room, separate shower, and utility/kitchen/plant room.

"We estimate the subjects extend to 561 square feet NIA. The Edinburgh Swim Studio is an almost unique style of business which was created by our client in 2015 and opened for use in 2016."

Cornerstone also said: "Offering a facility to everyone from non swimmers to professional athletes, the pool is 14 feet long, 8 feet wide and 4 feet deep. When you are not swimming you can touch the floor anywhere in the pool, or take a break on the in-pool benches.

"The coach is never more than an arm’s an arm’s length away with seating beside the pool for parents bringing children for lessons."

It has a "swim current that is adjustable from zero to race pace to suit any client, with under and over water cameras to allow coaching to every level".

The freehold guide price is £260,000.