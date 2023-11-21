Pink has just announced two Scottish dates for her 2024 tour.
The So What singer is returning to the UK and Europe due to "unprecedented demand" with her Summer Carnival World Tour.
The 44-year-old, known for her live acrobatic displays and lightning fast costume changes, will take to the stage at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow in June 2024.
She is likely to perform classics like Get the Party Started, Raise Your Glass, Just Like a Pill, and Don't Let Me Get Me to fans.
P!nk will also be performing in the UK in Cardiff, London, and Liverpool. Here's when she is back and how to get tickets to see her in Glasgow.
When is Pink performing in Glasgow?
Pink is returning to Glasgow's Hampden Park on Friday June 28 and Saturday June 29, 2024.
How to get tickets for Pink in Glasgow
To be in with the chance of getting your hands on tickets for the P!nk shows in Glasgow, you need to register for access to ticket sales on Ticketmaster.
Tickets are limited and will be granted through a random selection process which the website says helps reduce bots.
Fans who register will receive a unique access code which will allow them to access the sale. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can fill in the registration form on the Ticketmaster website for your preferred shows.
Then, on Monday November 27, if you have been randomly selected for the sale you will receive the unique code. Or if you have been "waitlisted" you may be randomly selected to join the sale if tickets are still available.
For those with a code, tickets go on sale on November 30 at 10am on the Ticketmaster website. Good luck.
Pink Glasgow 2024 predicted setlist
It's not certain exactly which songs P!nk will perform in her Glasgow 2024 show, but we can get an idea from her recent performances.
This is the latest setlist the artist played in Orlando, Florida in the US. For those who want to be surprised, look away now.
- Get The Party Started
- Raise Your Glass
- Who Knew
- Just Like A Pill
- Try
- What About Us
- Turbulence
- Glitter in the Air
- Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)
- Our Song
- Just Give Me a Reason
- F***in' Perfect
- Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker
- Please Don't Leave Me
- Cover Me in Sunshine
- Don't Let Me Get Me
- When I Get There
- I Am Here
- TRUSTFALL
- Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
- So What
