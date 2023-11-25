MARKET
Summerhall, Edinburgh, Friday to Sunday
As December kicks off, Summerhall is holding its inaugural Big Christmas Weekend. This is the venue’s annual Christmas market, but on steroids. As well as 90 festive stalls offering the best in food and drink and all things Christmas, expect carol singing, a Christmas ceilidh on Friday night, wreath making, the Crispmas Confessional, an Apres Ski Bar and Adrenalism Theatre’s A Very Crypto Christmas. In short, there’s every chance to eat, drink and be merry. Entry to the Christmas market costs £3 (it’s free for under-18s). Visit summerhall.co.uk to book tickets for the ceilidh and the wreath making.
THEATRE
A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep Theatre, Dundee, from today until December 30
It’s that time of year again when there’s a run on fake snow and glitter as our theatres give themselves over to pantos and Christmas shows. Which of the many to choose? Well, Dundee Rep’s take on the Charles Dickens classic was praised to the heavens when it was first seen in 2021, so this revival is probably the nearest thing to a sure bet you can have. Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol is directed by Andrew Panton and brings live music, song and ghosts to the stage.
The Snow Queen, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, until December 31
Meanwhile in the capital the Royal Lyceum is offering up a new Scottish adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, above. Written by Morna Young, directed by Cora Bissett, it stars Claire Dargo in the title role. We are promised “snow, songs, ice palaces and a dazzling pink unicorn”. Will the Snow Queen’s heart melt? Will yours? Time to find out.
BOOKS
Comic Book Punks, Karl Stock, Rebellion, £24.99
Subtitled How a Generation of Brits Reinvented Pop Culture, Karl Stock charts the story of how British writers and artists took over the world of comics in the 1970s and 1980s, reinventing the medium as they did so, from 2000AD to Watchmen and Sandman to Tank Girl. And the Scots – from Grant Morrison to Eddie Campbell – get a look-in too. After all, without Greenock’s very own John Wagner, comic book author of note, would Judge Dredd even be Judge Dredd?
MUSIC
The Coral, The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Friday
Tickets for the amazing Raye at the 02 Academy on Thursday are like gold dust, unfortunately, but you might still be able to get some for the opening date on The Coral’s short tour at the Barrowland next Friday. Promoting its fine new album Sea of Mirrors, the band is supported by Gruff Rhys, so double bubble.
