THEATRE

A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep Theatre, Dundee, from today until December 30

It’s that time of year again when there’s a run on fake snow and glitter as our theatres give themselves over to pantos and Christmas shows. Which of the many to choose? Well, Dundee Rep’s take on the Charles Dickens classic was praised to the heavens when it was first seen in 2021, so this revival is probably the nearest thing to a sure bet you can have. Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol is directed by Andrew Panton and brings live music, song and ghosts to the stage.

The Snow Queen, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, until December 31

Meanwhile in the capital the Royal Lyceum is offering up a new Scottish adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, above. Written by Morna Young, directed by Cora Bissett, it stars Claire Dargo in the title role. We are promised “snow, songs, ice palaces and a dazzling pink unicorn”. Will the Snow Queen’s heart melt? Will yours? Time to find out.

BOOKS

Comic Book Punks, Karl Stock, Rebellion, £24.99

Subtitled How a Generation of Brits Reinvented Pop Culture, Karl Stock charts the story of how British writers and artists took over the world of comics in the 1970s and 1980s, reinventing the medium as they did so, from 2000AD to Watchmen and Sandman to Tank Girl. And the Scots – from Grant Morrison to Eddie Campbell – get a look-in too. After all, without Greenock’s very own John Wagner, comic book author of note, would Judge Dredd even be Judge Dredd?

MUSIC

The Coral, The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, Friday

Tickets for the amazing Raye at the 02 Academy on Thursday are like gold dust, unfortunately, but you might still be able to get some for the opening date on The Coral’s short tour at the Barrowland next Friday. Promoting its fine new album Sea of Mirrors, the band is supported by Gruff Rhys, so double bubble.