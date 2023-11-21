The performance of Scotland’s A&E units has improved after hitting a 10-month low last week, but more than a third of patients are still waiting too long.
Public Health Scotland reported that 64% of patients were seen within the official four-hour target in the week ending November 12, up from 60.8% the previous week.
There were also slight improvements in the number of patients enduring extreme waits.
The number waiting more than eight hours fell from 3,758 to 3,237 (from 15.1 to 13% of patients), and the number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 1,671 to 1,438 (6.7 to 5.8%).
However the numbers were still among the highest recorded since the spring.
The Scottish Tories said SNP health secretary Michael Matheson had his eye “well and truly off the ball” and should be sacked.
The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
It has not been met nationally since July 2020.
The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, with just 41.4% of patients seen within four hours, then NHS Lanarkshire (57.9%) and NHS Lothian (59.2%).
The improved figures are a welcome scrap of good news for Mr Matheson, who is facing calls to resign over an £11,000 bill for his Holyrood iPad.
After initially blaming an old SIM card, the Falkirk West MSP admitted his teenage sons had run up huige data charges watching football while on holiday in Morocco at New Year.
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Michael Matheson’s eye has been well and truly off the ball as our NHS looks set to plunge into a state of winter chaos.
“In his own backyard in NHS Forth Valley, only four in ten patients are now being seen on time at A&E, which is truly terrifying and absolutely appalling.
“It is now the shocking norm on the SNP’s watch that across Scotland over a third of patients are not seen within four hours.
“That tragically leads to needless, excess deaths, despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline. We have a lame-duck and lying health secretary, whose position is simply untenable, in charge of our A&E departments.”
He went on: “The last thing suffering patients and staff need is a health secretary totally distracted by a personal scandal engulfing him.
“If he won’t do the right thing and resign, Humza Yousaf should sack him.”
