ALBA Bank has stepped up its launch preparations by signing a deal with a US technology firm aimed at speeding up the lending process.
The fledgling lender, which is backed by Scottish industrialist Jim McColl, has teamed up with nCino, a “pioneer” in cloud banking for the financial services industry.
The partnership will see Alba adopt the nCino cloud banking platform, which the bank said will ensure it has a streamlined end-to-end lending process, from loan application to fund disbursement. It added that, as Alba grows and evolves, the platform will offer a “scalable, cutting-edge lending framework” for small to medium-sized enterprises, which complements its commitment to providing quick lending decisions.
READ MORE: Alba: Ambitious Scottish bank gears up to open its doors
Alba is poised to become the first new bank to open in Scotland since Edinburgh’s Hampden & Co launched in 2015. It was authorised to move into mobilisation in March after securing a licence from city regulators, allowing it to move into a crucial ramp-up phase during which it has been seeking investment, embedding IT systems and controls, putting policies and procedures in place, building up its teams, and finalising its product offering.
Alba, which will specialise in lending to the SME sector in Scotland, said integrating its core banking engine with nCino will enable the submission of loan applications, monitoring of progress, and the digital sharing of loan decisions, noting that this will help reduce the time from application to review by its team of underwriters for approval.
With full regulatory approval pending, the bank added that the nCino technology will help to ensure that it is technically and operationally ready to begin lending on day one.
READ MORE: Wealthy Scots hoovering up prime commercial property
Andrew Lewis, chief risk officer for Alba Bank said: “To build Alba, we partnered with the very best technology providers in their fields to offer our customers a first-class banking experience. Partnering with nCino underlines this approach.
“nCino’s highly regarded cloud banking platform will support our end-to-end lending needs, helping our expert underwriters to make quicker lending decisions for our customers, and allowing us to scale with speed and agility as we introduce more products and build our customer base.”
Charlie McIver, managing director at nCino for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said: "We’re proud to partner with Alba Bank in their endeavour to revolutionise SME banking.
“Our technology is robust and adaptable, designed to support both emerging banks like Alba, and large established incumbents seeking to innovate and modernise. We’re excited to be on this journey with Alba as they scale and work to fulfil their mission.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here