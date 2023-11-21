The sale was handled by Cornerstone Business Agents and while the value of the transaction was not disclosed it had been on the market at a guide price of £215,000.

Linthouse Housing Association was recently granted permission by Glasgow City Council to convert the Vital Spark, which was previously Fairfield Bar.

Two two-bedroom flats are planned, with one accessed from Govan Road and the other from Clachan Drive.

They will both have access to the communal backcourt at 1147 Govan Road, which is also owned by the housing association.

Council planners said earlier that “generally this arrangement would not be acceptable” given the “risk of the division of ownership from the proposed units and the backcourt”.

Cornerstone said: “Govan Road provides a mix of retail and commercial businesses serving this highly populated area of the city. The subjects form the ground floor of a Victorian style four storey tenement property. Internally the property comprises, main bar, kitchen preparation area, WCs and basement cellar.

The schedule continued: "The availability of the subject offers a variety of potential uses. Subject to change of use, the property would also be suitable for retail or residential use. The subjects are also being sold on a rarely available freehold basis making this an ideal opportunity for landlord and investor purchasers."

Response to levelling up money for area

A levelling up funding award for one of Glasgow's most socio-economically deprived areas has received mixed reaction and allegations of council officers cherry picking "pet projects".

Glasgow City Council has been awarded nearly £15 million for the regeneration of Drumchapel town centre, bringing new walking and cycling routes and work to tackle flooding. While the cash injection has been warmly welcomed by the leader of the council, local politician has expressed frustration that other projects have missed out on a share of the Westminster funding pot.

Small private training pool for sale

A private swimming pool at a prime city centre site has been put on the market for sale.

Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the freehold sale of the "profitable" pool that is 14 feet long, eight feet wide and four feet deep. The agent said the business offers a training pool and the opportunity of personal coaching "in a relaxed environment".