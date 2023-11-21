The Newcomer of the Year category recognises shops that opened their doors on or after January 1, 2022, with just five included on a final shortlist.

Each business was judged by a "tough set of criteria", determining their levels of industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and ability to produce chip shop favourites.

Flying the flag for Scotland is the Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, which is now competing against A Salt ’n' Battery (Crowle, Lincolnshire), Evans Fish Bar (Powys, Wales), Ings Fish Bar (Redcar, Yorkshire) and Mackerel Sky (Stamford Bridge, Yorkshire).

The family-run shop on Redcloak Drive is open seven days a week and prides itself on catering to customers' individual needs while sourcing stock from local retailers and sellers.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said: “Each and every business that entered the category has been very impressive.

"To be acknowledged for an award in less than two years of trading in such a tough climate for the fish and chip industry is demonstrative of just how hard these friers have worked to get their businesses up and running.

"The shortlisted chippies have set the bar even higher this year and we’re excited to see how the next stage pans out.”

The five shortlisted businesses will soon be put to the test with a mystery shop visit and interview process in the hopes of being selected for the final three at the awards ceremony in London on February, 28.

ADM/Frymax is sponsoring this year's award.

Following the shortlist announcement, UK brand and marketing manager Andrew Marriott said: “To launch a quick-service business post-pandemic and during an economic crisis is not for the faint-hearted and what persistence, willpower and impressive determination these exceptional chip shops are displaying.

“Supplying our oil to UK chip shops for over 70 years, Frymax has been and is an integral part of the trade so seeing exciting new arrivals like these makes us even more proud to support the industry.”

The Scottish winners at the 2023 National Fish & Chip Awards were The Fish Works in Largs (Quality Accreditation Champion, Environment and Sustainability) and the Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum (Field to Frier).

