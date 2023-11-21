Originally designed for Lancashire Insurance Company in 1890s, the 95-bedroom property has received a £9 million makeover with the aim of creating a luxe urban retreat for locals and tourists. It is located in the former Pocotel hotel which The Address Collective acquired out of administration in October 2022 at a guide price of £4.5m.

The new hotel is set to officially launch in early 2024 and will feature a wellness spa with gym, plunge pool, heated loungers and a Himalayan salt rock sauna, as well as open-plan eatery and cocktail bar North located on street level.

The six storey hotel is said to have been designed by Address Collective owners Brian and Ciara McGettigan to deliver both comfort and four star elegance for business and leisure travellers.

“Our commitment to the city of Glasgow goes beyond hospitality," Brian McGettigan said. "We’re creating over 80 jobs and investing in the local community because we believe in the bright future of this dynamic city.

"We’ve chosen Glasgow because we love the people, the culture and can’t wait to raise the bar for luxury stays in Scotland.”

Other hotels in the portfolio include The Address Connolly in Dublin, The Address Citywest in Dublin, The Address Cork, and The Address Sligo opening in March of next year. A sixth property, The Address Capel Street in Dublin, is expected to open in the first half of 2025.